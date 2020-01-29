European stocks slide again on pandemic fears 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published European stocks slide again on pandemic fears European shares fell again on Thursday, with travel stocks taking the biggest knock, as a jump in new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears of a pandemic that could dent global growth. Ciara Lee reports

