Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

European stocks slide again on pandemic fears

European shares fell again on Thursday, with travel stocks taking the biggest knock, as a jump in new coronavirus cases outside of China deepened fears of a pandemic that could dent global growth.

Ciara Lee reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

European Shares Tumble As Virus Fears Grow

European stocks tumbled on Wednesday to extend recent loses as the threat of a global coronavirus...
RTTNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

princesssiggy

sanjana singh RT @Reuters: The selloff isn't over. The European shares fell again with travel stocks taking the biggest knock as pandemic fears deepen ht… 1 minute ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: European stocks slide again on pandemic fears https://t.co/Ob5xb3J4gr #news 12 minutes ago

mywaypress

mywaypress European stocks slide again as pandemic fears mount https://t.co/rqZer2BiEs 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shares tumble again as pandemic fears deepen [Video]Shares tumble again as pandemic fears deepen

European shares tumbled again on Wednesday after U.S. authorities said a coronavirus pandemic was now inevitable. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Stocks: banks lift Europe, virus fears linger [Video]Stocks: banks lift Europe, virus fears linger

Bank stocks propped up European shares on Wednesday after a flurry of strong results, even as investors weighed the potential economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus. David Pollard reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.