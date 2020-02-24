Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak

Streets, restaurants and landmarks in the city are unusually quiet as Italy battles the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakinnewz1

BREAKIN NEWZ Venice streets empty amid #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/5fYy0qeidK via @YahooCanada 20 minutes ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" BBC News - Coronavirus: Venice streets empty amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/6vKO9JIOnm 26 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com See empty Italian streets as 10 towns on quarantine https://t.co/VCwAIDB5fw Chat with us in Facebook Messenger.… https://t.co/mcttkZpif9 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for the new movie was just postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine [Video]Empty Streets Echo Wuhan’s as Coronavirus Cases Cause Italian Towns to Quarantine

Italy is currently experiencing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in all of Europe. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.