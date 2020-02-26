Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein > Cate Blanchett wants to 'move forward' after Harvey Weinstein's conviction

Cate Blanchett wants to 'move forward' after Harvey Weinstein's conviction

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Cate Blanchett wants to 'move forward' after Harvey Weinstein's conviction

Cate Blanchett wants to 'move forward' after Harvey Weinstein's conviction

Cate Blanchett wants to "move forward" without vengeance after Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape convictions - so long as there is no repetition of his behaviour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Women are circling the wagons': Blanchett weighs in on Weinstein verdict

At the premiere of her new series Stateless, Australian actress Cate Blanchett said it was time to...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rose McGowan won't get Harvey Weinstein closure until 'one of us is dead' [Video]Rose McGowan won't get Harvey Weinstein closure until 'one of us is dead'

Rose McGowan doesn't think she'll get closure over her Harvey Weinstein allegations until "one of [them] is dead".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Jails, Courtrooms and Hospitals: Harvey Weinstein's grim future [Video]Jails, Courtrooms and Hospitals: Harvey Weinstein's grim future

On March 11th the sentence for Harvey Weinstein will be revealed in New York, but there’s so much more bad news for the disgraced movie mogul.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.