'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years

'Mini-moon' may have been orbiting Earth for the last three years
Earth has temporarily gained another moon

Look up toward the sky and wave hello to Earth’s new mini moon — even if you can’t see it. Our...
Seattle Times - Published

Earth has a new mini-moon: Tiny asteroid has been orbiting Earth for three years

Earth has a new mini-moon: Tiny asteroid has been orbiting Earth for three yearsAstronomers have spotted a new temporary visitor in Earth's gravity – a mini-moon.The tiny cosmic...
New Zealand Herald - Published


