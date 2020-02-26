Global  

Six Dead In Milwaukee Shooting

Six Dead In Milwaukee Shooting
Six dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors beer company

The gunman was also killed during the shooting in the mid-western state of Wisconsin.
BBC News - Published

Beer competitors, local officials react to shooting at Molson Coors that left six dead

After a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors headquarters Wednesday afternoon that left...
bizjournals - Published


WXXINews

WXXI News At least five people were killed at the Molson Coors Beverage Co. in Milwaukee in a shooting rampage that authorit… https://t.co/49Xb5oL1W9 3 seconds ago

a_donna

aMcD RT @BLeeForCongress: Seven people are dead in another tragic mass shooting. My heart is with the victims' families and everyone affected by… 11 seconds ago

kate_littleton

Katherine Littleton-Arevalo RT @ABC: BREAKING: Authorities in Milwaukee say six people are dead, including the suspect, after shooting at Molson Coors beverage company… 58 seconds ago

JOHANNES_LOCKE

JOHANNES_LOCKE Shooting at Molson Coors' Milwaukee facility leaves 6 dead, including suspect, authorities say… https://t.co/9m1RyDPYCh 1 minute ago

drFrost_catcher

Dr Love 🇺🇸🇳🇬 RT @shannonrwatts: TRAGIC: Another mass shooting at an American workplace - this time in Milwaukee. Police are reporting six dead, not incl… 3 minutes ago

nancyquinn

Nancy Quinn Milwaukee Miller brewery shooting: Six Molson Coors workers, including shooter, dead in rampage https://t.co/U7Rhe0vf5o via @journalsentinel 3 minutes ago

AdrianSoCal

Adrián אדריאן RT @ABC7: Milwaukee shooter kills 5 Molson Coors employees at facility in Miller Valley before killing himself, police say https://t.co/Wv3… 3 minutes ago

BballBrianne81

Cdn Lady RT @Reuters: A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors brewing complex in Milwaukee, killing five employees before he was found dead from an… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple people dead after shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company [Video]Multiple people dead after shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company

Police responded to an active shooter situation on Feb. 26 at the Molson Coors Brewing Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

5 Victims, Suspected Gunman Killed In Milwaukee Shooting [Video]5 Victims, Suspected Gunman Killed In Milwaukee Shooting

Five innocent people and a suspected gunman are dead after a shooting at a major beer manufacturing complex in Milwaukee; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

