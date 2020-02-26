It was a chaotic commute for thousands of drivers Wednesday after CSX abruptly closed more than a dozen crossings in South Tampa.



Tweets about this Deno Anagnost I don't always swear in my car... But when CSX does this...... https://t.co/sXg6Tdl6KA https://t.co/D8j6c1Le6h 7 hours ago dimplasm Railroad: Let's tear up 19 railroad crossings at the same time and see if anyone notices. City of Tampa: Say what?… https://t.co/apDeiuwadg 8 hours ago thatpages.com Tampa City says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures https://t.co/qPhVsszapU 8 hours ago Tampa Bay Traffic RT @JasmineStylesTV: Download the @abcactionnews so you can have the list of road closures at your fingertips if you can’t watch @TampaBayT… 10 hours ago Jasmine Styles Download the @abcactionnews so you can have the list of road closures at your fingertips if you can’t watch… https://t.co/TDQei5URcS 10 hours ago chris smith City of Tampa says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures https://t.co/uncb9f3TuW 10 hours ago