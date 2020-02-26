Global  

City of Tampa says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures

City of Tampa says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures

City of Tampa says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures

It was a chaotic commute for thousands of drivers Wednesday after CSX abruptly closed more than a dozen crossings in South Tampa.

DenoAnag

Deno Anagnost I don't always swear in my car... But when CSX does this...... https://t.co/sXg6Tdl6KA https://t.co/D8j6c1Le6h 7 hours ago

dimplasm

dimplasm Railroad: Let's tear up 19 railroad crossings at the same time and see if anyone notices. City of Tampa: Say what?… https://t.co/apDeiuwadg 8 hours ago

thatpages

thatpages.com Tampa City says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures https://t.co/qPhVsszapU 8 hours ago

TampaBayTraffic

Tampa Bay Traffic RT @JasmineStylesTV: Download the @abcactionnews so you can have the list of road closures at your fingertips if you can’t watch @TampaBayT… 10 hours ago

JasmineStylesTV

Jasmine Styles Download the @abcactionnews so you can have the list of road closures at your fingertips if you can’t watch… https://t.co/TDQei5URcS 10 hours ago

chrisdabear

chris smith City of Tampa says CSX gave no heads up on widespread road closures https://t.co/uncb9f3TuW 10 hours ago


South Tampa streets are all jammed up Wednesday afternoon.

