Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > For Lake Erie fishermen, Mother Nature gives and takes away

For Lake Erie fishermen, Mother Nature gives and takes away

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
For Lake Erie fishermen, Mother Nature gives and takes away

For Lake Erie fishermen, Mother Nature gives and takes away

After a very mild winter, satellite pictures show Lake Erie is wide open without any ice cover - but high-water levels and strong winds have clogged Sturgeon Point Harbor with huge amounts of sand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News After a very mild winter, satellite pictures show Lake Erie is wide open without any ice cover. That is great news… https://t.co/VCByaYOZDI 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.