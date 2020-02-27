Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > AJ Freund's Parents Due In Court Thursday; Crystal Lake House To Be Demolished This Weekend

AJ Freund's Parents Due In Court Thursday; Crystal Lake House To Be Demolished This Weekend

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
AJ Freund's Parents Due In Court Thursday; Crystal Lake House To Be Demolished This Weekend

AJ Freund's Parents Due In Court Thursday; Crystal Lake House To Be Demolished This Weekend

The house sits on Dole Avenue and neighbors want the house removed 10 months after police say Freund’s parents murdered him.

Neighbors said it brings back painful memories and that tearing it down is one step toward change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ARealPrincesa

Olga #PuertoRicans4Trump2020 RT @cbschicago: The Crystal Lake parents charged with killing their 5-year-old son AJ Freund are due in court Thursday. https://t.co/neV7XW… 14 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago The Crystal Lake parents charged with killing their 5-year-old son AJ Freund are due in court Thursday. https://t.co/neV7XWDYtD 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.