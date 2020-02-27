Local Preps Being Made To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:47s - Published Local Preps Being Made To Prevent Coronavirus Spread Katie Steiner is live in newsroom with what's being done to address the coronavirus. (1:47) WCCO This Morning – Feb. 27, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Local schools prepare for coronavirus There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus here in Florida but that hasn't stopped school districts from universities in the area from doing their part to help prevent the spread of the virus. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:05Published 7 hours ago Minnesota Preps For Coronavirus The coronavirus isn't in Minnesota now, but officials say the potential for an outbreak is growing, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (2:02). WCCO 4 News At 6– February 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:02Published 11 hours ago