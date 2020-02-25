Completely colorblind US girl shows TikTok followers how she does makeup

Natasha Caudill demonstrates how she navigates doing her makeup while being completely colorblind in his fascinating tutorial.

Natasha, who posts regularly videos about being colorblind, blew up on TikTok (@nnnnaaaatttt4) after her makeup tutorial gained 1.6 million views.

She told Newsflare: "I was born with a rare eye disease and have been completely colorblind since birth.

I only see in black and white.

"I started making videos for fun during the summer and it just sort of happened that people are really interested in my colorblindness, so it’s really neat that I get to have fun while also educating people."