PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

Boris Johnson says that the Government will not engage in a "race to the bottom" in its trade talks with the European Union.

The prime minister added that he wants to see "mutual recognition of each other's high standards" between the United Kingdom and the EU.

According to the UK's guidelines for the negotiations published on Thursday, Mr Johnson could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the "broad outline" of a deal.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn