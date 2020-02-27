Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

PM: No 'race to the bottom' in EU trade talks

Boris Johnson says that the Government will not engage in a "race to the bottom" in its trade talks with the European Union.

The prime minister added that he wants to see "mutual recognition of each other's high standards" between the United Kingdom and the EU.

According to the UK's guidelines for the negotiations published on Thursday, Mr Johnson could walk away from trade talks with the European Union in June unless there is the "broad outline" of a deal.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MargyMayell

Margaret #FBPE 🇪🇺 RT @CarolineLucas: We will not dilute existing protections says @MichaelGove So why does Environment Bill do exactly that? With weaker reg… 28 seconds ago

jacmcquade2

Jac RT @Atenamun: @Rachael_Swindon Good explainer of the race to the bottom. Eventually, we're all effected. 34 seconds ago

DebCharMac

🇺🇸DebCharMac🌟🌟🌟 RT @CortesSteve: Dour Democrats “played the race card on Tuesday night, and they played it from the bottom of the deck.” But “we can all c… 2 minutes ago

CortesSteve

Steve Cortes Dour Democrats “played the race card on Tuesday night, and they played it from the bottom of the deck.” But “we ca… https://t.co/08vdBgW390 5 minutes ago

arvindpawan1

Arvind P. Ravikumar @davidfickling @andreasgraf @jgkoomey The low solar prices are a huge problem for the viability of discoms. Reverse… https://t.co/mmkAqHZskA 11 minutes ago

Daniel30488522

Daniel RT @BBCPolitics: “We’re going to maintain the very highest standards, all we want is mutual recognition of each other's high standards and… 11 minutes ago

KikisChocs

Kiki's Chocolates 🇧🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @AngieinScotland: Dear EU, Thank you for caring about us more than the Tory Gov. It's terrifying that they want to diverge from the EU… 12 minutes ago

bordernick1

bordernick @fredngingermad @ashholloway @johnwallacedrum @vebeus1 @richbsys Perhaps a race to the bottom style society where c… https://t.co/fwfYJXtNdU 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.