Hilarious moment toddler tries to eat biscuit through her face mask in China

Hilarious moment toddler tries to eat biscuit through her face mask in China

Hilarious moment toddler tries to eat biscuit through her face mask in China

This is the hilarious moment a girl tried to eat a biscuit while wearing her face mask.

The cute video was filmed by a passerby in Bozhou in eastern China's Anhui Province on February 23.

The girl was seen biting a biscuit through a mask on her face and then looking confused.
