Man proposes to his girlfriend 30ft underwater in the Caribbean

This is the touching moment a man proposed to his girlfriend 30ft underwater in the Caribbean Sea.

Ethan Studenic, 30, popped the question to Morgan Whittaker, 28, with an engagement ring concealed inside a shell.

The lab administrator pretended to pick something up from the ocean floor but instead produced a ring and asked his girlfriend of 10 years to marry him.

