Britney Spears shares foot break video

Britney Spears has shared a video of the moment she broke her foot while dancing "full throttle" to Kings of Leon.
Britney Spears breaks her foot while rehearsing for a song — watch video

Singer Britney Spears has just put out a video that captured the exact moment when she broke her...
Bollywood Life - Published

Britney Spears shares video of her breaking her foot

Singer Britney Spears has just put out a video that captured the exact moment when she broke her...
Mid-Day - Published


