Boris Johnson - NHS prepared to deal with coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds to a question about the UK's preparedness for the coronavirus following reports of two new cases in the country.

Johnson says that NHS is an excellent organisation which is ready to deal with an problem that arises.

He also recommends that people consult the Foreign Office website before travelling abroad to minimise the chances of heading to a coronavirus affected zone.
