Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese teacher hikes up mountain in search of signal so she can live stream lessons for students during COVID-19 outbreak

A middle school teacher hiked up a mountain to find signal so she could live stream lessons for her students during the COVID-19 outbreak in eastern China.

In the video, shot in the county of Yongfeng in Zhejiang Province on February 10, the science teacher named Liao Xiaolan carried chairs and a laptop while walking half an hour up a mountain to live stream lessons for her students.

Another clip shows one of her students watching her live stream while studying at home.

According to reports, Liao went back to her hometown in the rural area for Chinese New Year.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools closed and online lessons started.

The video was provided by local media with permission.
