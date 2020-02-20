Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK

Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed.

Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip appears to show two men in white overalls and breathing masks walking into a terraced house.

An ambulance can also be seen parked outside, sparking concerns that the deadly COVID-19 virus has spread to the north of England.