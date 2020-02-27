First possible case of “community spread” Coronavirus in Solano County 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 03:27s - Published First possible case of “community spread” Coronavirus in Solano County Health Officials say it appears the person who contracted the virus had no relevant travel history and was not in contact with anyone who has the virus.

Recent related news from verified sources New U.S. coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to...

CTV News - Published 8 hours ago Also reported by • Newsday









Tweets about this Berry RT @CNBC: The CDC confirmed yesterday the first possible “community spread” of the coronavirus in the U.S. https://t.co/dPkRMqhaPf 34 seconds ago Susan P. RT @OMGno2trump: Everything Trump said at his Wednesday news conference was a lie. - the virus is not contained - the US isn't ready - it's… 49 seconds ago mteeeeeee First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US #SmartNews Are these cases coming acro… https://t.co/2fJWicxj04 2 minutes ago Chas First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US https://t.co/gNPHknFW5E #SmartNews 2 minutes ago Nancy Fields First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US https://t.co/ofPLY85Q9V via @businessinsider 3 minutes ago Rae Madigan First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US #SmartNews https://t.co/La1wr9T2f6 3 minutes ago Targeted American Veteran FOR ALL THEIR BOLD "WE'RE THE GOVERNMENT. WE'RE HERE TO HELP" TALK, WHAT FUCKING GOOD IS THE CDC?? "..medical worke… https://t.co/n63zbqu415 4 minutes ago KERRY KELLY CDC Refused to Test First Possible Community-Transmitted Coronavirus Case for Days https://t.co/CXplykjP8h 4 minutes ago