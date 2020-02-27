Global  

First possible case of “community spread” Coronavirus in Solano County

First possible case of "community spread" Coronavirus in Solano County

First possible case of “community spread” Coronavirus in Solano County

Health Officials say it appears the person who contracted the virus had no relevant travel history and was not in contact with anyone who has the virus.
New U.S. coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Newsday



Berry RT @CNBC: The CDC confirmed yesterday the first possible “community spread” of the coronavirus in the U.S. https://t.co/dPkRMqhaPf 34 seconds ago

Susan P. RT @OMGno2trump: Everything Trump said at his Wednesday news conference was a lie. - the virus is not contained - the US isn't ready - it's… 49 seconds ago

mteeeeeee First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US #SmartNews Are these cases coming acro… https://t.co/2fJWicxj04 2 minutes ago

Chas First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US https://t.co/gNPHknFW5E #SmartNews 2 minutes ago

Nancy Fields First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US https://t.co/ofPLY85Q9V via @businessinsider 3 minutes ago

Rae Madigan First possible case of 'community spread' of coronavirus reported in the US #SmartNews https://t.co/La1wr9T2f6 3 minutes ago

Targeted American Veteran FOR ALL THEIR BOLD "WE'RE THE GOVERNMENT. WE'RE HERE TO HELP" TALK, WHAT FUCKING GOOD IS THE CDC?? "..medical worke… https://t.co/n63zbqu415 4 minutes ago

KERRY KELLY CDC Refused to Test First Possible Community-Transmitted Coronavirus Case for Days https://t.co/CXplykjP8h 4 minutes ago


CDC Confirms Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S. [Video]CDC Confirms Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus In U.S.

The CDC confirmed a 15th case of infection in the U.S., but this time it doesn&apos;t know how the patient became infected.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus [Video]Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus

President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible.".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

