Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Warren throws a fit when questioned about her BS

Warren throws a fit when questioned about her BS

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Warren throws a fit when questioned about her BSShe copped an attitude when Chris Matthews held her to the fire.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan McCain Agrees With Warren That Bloomberg Not Fit To Serve As President: ‘Misogynistic And Racially Charged Comments’

The View’s Meghan McCain agreed with Elizabeth Warren  that 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg is not...
Mediaite - Published

Bloomberg attacked, Warren fights back, Sanders holds steady: How each candidate fared in a rowdy debate

Six candidates took the stage where health care once again dominated the discussion, as well as who...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.