Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > South Korea > Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

A controversial and secretive religious sect in South Korea is facing the biggest crisis in its 36-year history, after hundreds of its members tested positive for coronavirus.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus

The Shincheonji church is a controversial, secretive religious sect in South Korea.

And now it's being blamed for a huge rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The national tally surged past 1,500 on Thursday - and nearly 600 of them have been directly linked to a Shincheonji church in Daegu.

The number of cases spiked since a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended services there tested positive on the 18th of February.

An So-Young quit the religious sect four years ago.

She says she had a gut feeling that Patient 31 might be a member of the church.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) FORMER SHINCHEONJI FOLLOWER, AN SO-YOUNG, SAYING: "When the news that they (health authorities) couldn't track the movements of Patient 31 came out, I told my parents that she looks like a Shincheonji follower.

And it turned out that she is.

That's their culture, they have to hide their movements, and that's why I guessed she was with Shincheonji." According to An, new members of the church are forced to leave home and live in dormitories as part of their initiation.

Shincheonji's secretive practices and sometime aggressive recruitment efforts have made it a controversial presence in South Korea.

Many followers break ties with their families - and are allegedly urged to do so if their faith in Shincheonji is under threat from family members.

Doo Song-Ja's daughter joined the church five years ago.

She hasn't heard from her since.

Now she's campaigning with other mothers of missing daughters, urging the president to help save them.

(SOUNDBITE) (Korean) 64-YEAR-OLD MOTHER OF SHINCHEONJI FOLLOWER, DOO SONG-JA, SAYING: "I'm so worried because so many Shincheonji followers are testing positive (for the virus) and there was even a death yesterday.

She is a Shincheonji follower but I don't know where she is, where she sleeps." A petition for Shincheonji churches to be shut down has gathered more than 780,000 signatures in just two days - public anger growing over both its practices and its role in the outbreak of the virus.

The Daegu church linked to the explosion in coronavirus cases in South Korea is now closed for the time being at least.

The eggs thrown at its doors a sign of the sentiment from locals towards it.



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus fears create ghost town in South Korea after church 'super-spreader'

The streets of South Korea's fourth-largest city were abandoned on Thursday, with residents holed up...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Secretive church at center of South Korea's explosive coronavirus outbreak

An So-young had a gut feeling that the 31st person in South Korea to test positive for the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeBarracato

Joseph Barracato Secretive church at centre of South Korea's explosive coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/KzJfuiG7qh via @Yahoo 6 minutes ago

coronavirus_ww

Coronavirus Worldwide The secretive church linked to South Korea's virus outbreak https://t.co/ruqHFcXN9M #CoronaVirusUpdates #coronavirus 29 minutes ago

Random_Guy_101_

Steve RT @MaddowBlog: "South Korea has stepped up its “maximum measures” to contain the coronavirus with plans to test around 200,000 members of… 39 minutes ago

Krishna_Priya33

Krishna Priya RT @juliaoftoronto: Japan is following China's authoritarian approach to stopping #Covid19 — closing schools until end March https://t.co/… 52 minutes ago

HelenAnn16

Helen Ann Secretive church at center of South Korea's explosive coronavirus outbreak - Reuters https://t.co/28qyjdROBQ 57 minutes ago

e3MwCyDf5u39ZDL

홍주영 Secretive church at center of South Korea's explosive coronavirus... https://t.co/QcVbPfuErH 1 hour ago

NewsAt20

News RT @MonicavanDelden: The secretive church linked to South Korea's virus outbreak https://t.co/bkctbx6gHc https://t.co/ASjEP9Ltmi 1 hour ago

MonicavanDelden

Monicatwit The secretive church linked to South Korea's virus outbreak https://t.co/bkctbx6gHc https://t.co/ASjEP9Ltmi 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak [Video]South Korea struggles to contain coronavirus outbreak

South Korea has confirmed 505 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, meaning it has overtaken China in new daily infection numbers.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea [Video]Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.