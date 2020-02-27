Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness 3 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.

