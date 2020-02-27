Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pope Francis > Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Pope cancels planned Mass due to 'slight' illness

Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a "slight indisposition" and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday but Francis "preferred to stay near Santa Marta", the Vatican hotel where he lives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for ‘slight’ illness

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is sick and he skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

alicia19671

Alicia -Text Trump 88022 RT @QAnonNotables: Pope Francis has missed a planned Mass with Rome clergy due to illness. There was no word from the Vatican about the nat… 14 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.