Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Officials in Hazmat Suits Visit Home in England as Coronavirus Spreads

Officials in Hazmat Suits Visit Home in England as Coronavirus Spreads

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Officials in Hazmat Suits Visit Home in England as Coronavirus Spreads

Officials in Hazmat Suits Visit Home in England as Coronavirus Spreads

As fear grows over the coronavirus spreading, someone in England captured footage of an ominous sign that it was coming to the area.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK [Video]Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK

Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published

Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown [Video]Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too does its economic impact - with businesses in London’s Chinatown feeling the pinch. The area, nestled between the theatre district and landmarks like..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.