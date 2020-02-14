Officials in Hazmat Suits Visit Home in England as Coronavirus Spreads now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:33s - Published Officials in Hazmat Suits Visit Home in England as Coronavirus Spreads As fear grows over the coronavirus spreading, someone in England captured footage of an ominous sign that it was coming to the area. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Medics in hazmat suits filmed entering house in UK Video footage shows paramedics wearing hazmat suits entering a house just hours before two new UK cases of Coronavirus are confirmed. Filmed in Liverpool city centre at 8.30pm last night the clip.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:24Published 1 hour ago Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too does its economic impact - with businesses in London’s Chinatown feeling the pinch. The area, nestled between the theatre district and landmarks like.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published 2 weeks ago