Isley Settlement

School board accepts resignation of administrator
This morning, a lawsuit involving the limestone county board of education is expected to be dismissed.

This comes after the man who filed the lawsuit handed in his resignation.

Waay31s sierra phillips is at the central office in athens with what comes next for the school district, sierra?

During last night's meeting here at the central office, the board of education accepted the resignation of human resources director mark isley after reaching a settlement in the lawsuit.

Isley's lawsuit claimed he was placed on paid leave because he helped the fbi and u.s. department of education with an ongoing investigation about the misuse of state and and federal funds.

It also claimed the school board president made racist remarks and the district is not following teaching standards.

Isley will remain on paid leave until his resignation officially goes into affect may 31st.

That lawsuit is expected to be dismissed by a judge soon.

Reporting live in limestone county sierra phillips waay31 news.




decaturdaily

The News Courier The resignation's approval allowed the employee to receive pay through the end of the school year instead of possib… https://t.co/SSU0VFnpPR 12 hours ago

newscourier

The News Courier The resignation's approval allowed the employee to receive pay through the end of the school year instead of possib… https://t.co/SSU0VFnpPR 12 hours ago

