Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Customisation Options (In-Game)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Customisation Options (In-Game)
Recent related news from verified sources

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' has more customization options than ever

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of Nintendo's most anticipated games of 2020. We've seen plenty...
engadget - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



Tweets about this

firingouty

Hope is a Precious Thing RT @theFoxFisher: 'The latest instalment in Nintendo‘s adorable animal world simulation is out on March 20 with a whole host of new feature… 20 minutes ago

MrsB65862032

Mrs B RT @NintendoUK: Customise your character, home and landscape as you create your very own island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons,… 50 minutes ago

BatFren

Insta ␥ インスタ 🦇 My reason for spending so many hours in Animal Crossing Pocket Camp was character customization. Sure, it's a shame… https://t.co/LUr2YnLGn7 3 hours ago

CarolinaNews

CarolinaRainbowNews RT @PinkNews: Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include gender-neutral character options for the very first time https://t.co/9OqzwbHgyI 3 hours ago

Pat_Merc

Poncho Fansite🌺🐻🌺 i feel like the max villagers you can have in animal crossing new horizons is still gonna be 10. because with 8 pla… https://t.co/tJWG4TPDaG 4 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include gender-neutral character options for the very first time https://t.co/9OqzwbHgyI 5 hours ago

NewsBukkake

The UnCensored GAMERS Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Character Customization Details Here's everything we know about Animal Crossing: New… https://t.co/jTMxSHt8fZ 5 hours ago

Cyber_Saber

Cyber Saber Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Character Customization Details - https://t.co/V6zBRk6UIZ 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Customisation Options (Beginning) [Video]Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Customisation Options (Beginning)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Character Customisation Options (Beginning)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons [Video]What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What To Expect From ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published

