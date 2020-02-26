School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new confirmed cases in the UK bringing to total number to 15.Parents and carers with children at Burbage Primary School in Buxton, Derbys., were informed of the closure of their school last night.In a message sent via the school's 'parent hub' app, parents and carers were informed that there was 'a confirmed case of coronavirus' among the 'parent population'.The current strain of coronavirus causing global concern is named COVID-19.The message, from headteacher Anthony Tierney, read: "Due to a confirmed case of coronavirus amongst our parent population, Burbage Primary School will be closed as a precautionary measure to enable a deep clean to be completed."A further update will be provided."Public Health England today (27/2) confirmed that two more patients in the UK have tested positive for the deadly virus, bringing the total number to 15.Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said the two new cases of coronavirus were passed on in Italy and Tenerife.He said: "Two further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of UK cases to 15."The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London."More than 7,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK since the outbreak began to spread beyond China in January.The coronavirus has infected more than 82,000 people as it continues to sweep the world. Public Health England has issued advice to schools in the wake of a number across the country telling pupils to self-isolate on their return from school trips to countries affected by coronavirus.Hall Cross Academy in Doncaster, South Yorks., has told pupils who have recently returned from a skiing trip to northern Italy to isolate themselves for two weeks.Bradfield School in Sheffield told pupils to carry on as normal as their trip did not go near the quarantined part of Italy.Public Health England has confirmed it is not advising that schools shut in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus.The organisation's medical director Paul Cosford said: "Schools have to take difficult decisions given the complexity of issues that they are facing."What I would say is that our general advice is not to close schools."What we are clear about is if you have been in the area of northern Italy of concern and you have symptoms - it is a cough, shortness of breath or fever - then you do need to self-isolate, you need to phone NHS 111 and await advice for further assessment or testing." 0

