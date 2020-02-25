Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared This Cute Moment on Their Latest Date Night

Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared This Cute Moment on Their Latest Date Night

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared This Cute Moment on Their Latest Date Night

Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared This Cute Moment on Their Latest Date Night

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet little moment that most onlookers missed during their most recent date night.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton & Prince William Make It a Date Night at the Theater

The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) attend a charity...
Just Jared - Published

Kate Middleton Dazzles in Sparkly Silver Heels for Theater Date Night With Prince William

Dear Kate Middleton, those shoes are amazing! On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

twice_doris

DorisEliza💋 RT @AFarray: "However, Aussies don't want to foot the bill this time; an exclusive https://t.co/TtjSKAfHno poll found 66 per cent of people… 5 minutes ago

HRefemena

HR Efemena🌎 Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared This Cute Moment on Their Latest Date Night https://t.co/VCbXH16HOE 19 minutes ago

Lidicelewis

Li RT @Meghansfan_____: So Prince William and Kate Middleton have been buying Instagram followers to keep up with Sussexroyal 😂😂😂 The royals a… 21 minutes ago

BsNvMe2

Not Your Muther Effin Mule RT @Jasamgurlie: Why isn’t this front page news & every debate topic? 🤷🏽‍♀️ Two thirds of Aussies don't believe taxpayers should fund Kate… 35 minutes ago

Mahnoorcandy

Rubina Bloch RT @TheVisitPk: In Diana's footsteps: Kate Middleton wears the same traditional Chitrali hat as the princess - as Himalayan dignitaries pre… 1 hour ago

Meghansfan_____

Solids So Prince William and Kate Middleton have been buying Instagram followers to keep up with Sussexroyal 😂😂😂 The royal… https://t.co/Kw12J9OSmg 1 hour ago

HelloCanada

HELLO! Canada Such a sweet moment 💕 https://t.co/xkax3xhlVq 1 hour ago

suewilkinson90

Susan Wilkinson The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked smart for their attendance of the special performance of ... https://t.co/SqZCp5LNGk via @Femail 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson insists Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'liked' her royal jokes at 2020 BAFTAs [Video]Rebel Wilson insists Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'liked' her royal jokes at 2020 BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson has assured fans that British royals Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were not offended by her jokes at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

It’s Back to School for Prince George and Princess Charlotte [Video]It’s Back to School for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

It’s back-to-school time for Prince George and Princess Charlotte after a quick February half-term break. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.