Pence to run coronavirus response

Pence to run coronavirus response

Pence to run coronavirus response

Donald Trump has appointed his vice president Mike Pence to lead the US response to the coronavirus.
Jimmy Kimmel eviscerates Mike Pence over coronavirus response: 'What's his plan, abstinence?'

Pence's appointment as the person in charge of US coronavirus response has been criticised
Independent

Trump picks Pence to lead coronavirus response, critics point out his handling of HIV outbreak

Critics have faulted Pence for what they call his slow and inadequate response to the a 2015 HIV...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by Seattle Times, NYTimes.com, Mediaite, Chicago S-T, CBS News, WorldNews



cindylou2hoo

Cindy Eckhoff RT @Yousefzadeh: The geniuses in charge: "Azar was blindsided by the decision to put Pence in charge of the coronavirus response, accordin… 2 seconds ago

gogh2666

©harlesRay RT @MSNBC: .@MaddowBlog: Why VP Pence is an unfortunate choice to oversee coronavirus response https://t.co/RB6QsAoU9v 2 seconds ago

Margare78933761

Margaret purcell RT @JillWineBanks: Is Pence, the man who caused HIV deaths in Indiana, the one you want leading the coronavirus response? Should $ Trump di… 2 seconds ago

catinouye

cathy inouye RT @AllanLichtman: Another @realDonaldTrump lie: Pence should coordinate Coronavirus efforts because of great public health record as India… 2 seconds ago

miss_stress_g

Gina Chinchilla RT @joncoopertweets: Science-denier Mike Pence put in charge of US response to Coronavirus outbreak: What could POSSIBLY go wrong? 🧐 3 seconds ago

IreneBr97053646

IBraptured RT @CBNNews: President Trump Projects Calm Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears, Appoints Vice President Pence to Lead US Response https://t.co… 3 seconds ago

1936San

Shoaib Abdullah Naji Trump names VP Pence to lead coronavirus response https://t.co/zfx0HE1ASA 3 seconds ago

grandmoo1970

Patricia Sevier RT @politico: Vice President Mike Pence's appointment to lead the coronavirus effort was a shock to HHS Secretary Alex Azar and came shortl… 4 seconds ago


Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin [Video]Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained &quot;very low,&quot; and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:31

Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows [Video]Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows

US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country. The American leader said he had put Vice..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40

