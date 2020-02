With Coronavirus spreading to 27 countries, is it becoming a pandemic?| Oneindia News

At least 2,805 people have died due to the Coronavirus and the infection has spread to 27 countries across the globe.

WHO says the disease is spreading faster outside China now and thousands of fresh cases continue to be reported everday.

At this juncture, we answer some frequently asked questions about the disease and also address the question: Is it becoming a pandemic?

