Exoplanet 124 Light-Years Away Could Have ‘Right Conditions to Support Life’ 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:01s - Published Exoplanet 124 Light-Years Away Could Have ‘Right Conditions to Support Life’ There’s good news in the supporting life department for exoplanet K2-18b. It's is larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, and researchers found the planet could have liquid water beneath its hydrogen-rich atmosphere.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Large Exoplanet May Have Right Conditions For Life Artist's impression of K2-18b (via Amanda Smith/University of Cambridge) An exoplanet more than...

geek.com - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this