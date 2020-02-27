Global  

Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate grounds

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate groundsLONDON — The planned expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on...
WorldNews - Published

Campaigners win court challenge to block Heathrow expansion

LONDON (AP) — Campaigners have won a court ruling to block the controversial plans for a third...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News



perrywebskull

Perry Gator RT @ExtinctionR: This is HUGE! "Plans for a third runway at Heathrow airport have been ruled illegal by the court of appeal because minist… 12 seconds ago

babsberllan

Barbara Jones RT @SadiqKhan: BREAKING: We won! Today we blocked the Tory government plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport. Today’s judgment… 58 seconds ago

RamsgateAG

RamsgateActionGroup @cmackinlay @SirRogerGale Do you consider the UK government commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement, as you pers… https://t.co/DY6ivHIlqi 4 minutes ago

alain_auge

Alain Augé RT @cnni: The UK government's plans to build a 3rd runway at London's Heathrow Airport have been blocked by an appeals court on environment… 5 minutes ago

kcorr54

Kathryn Orr RT @tveitdal: Climate activists just blocked plans to expand Heathrow, one of the world's biggest airports https://t.co/EUBYqeaPz6 6 minutes ago

BeLeadingEdge

Leading Edge Aviation RT @Captain737NG: The judgment throws Heathrow's expansion plans up in the air because PM Boris Johnson - a vocal critic of the project bef… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision [Video]McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Mayor of London call for the Government to abandon its plans for Heathrow Airport's third runway. In a summary of the ruling, Lord Justice Lindblom told a packed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan [Video]UK judge throws out Heathrow expansion plan

Heathrow Airport’s $18bln plan for a new runway is in doubt after a UK judge said it didn’t comply with the country’s commitments on climate change. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

