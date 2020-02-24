This Day in History: New Orleanians Take to the Streets for Mardi Gras
This Day in History: New Orleanians
Take to the Streets for Mardi Gras February 27, 1827 Groups of masked students danced in the streets, marking the beginnings of the
city's Mardi Gras celebrations.
The Mardi Gras celebration
was brought to the region by French
settlers towards the end of the 1600s.
By the time students in
New Orleans danced in the
streets in costumes and masks, the celebration of Carnival
had been popular in Mobile, AL,
for more than 100 years.
The New Orleans student
celebrations were inspired by their Paris studies.
Within five years, a French plantation
owner had begun raising money
to fund the celebration.
The first fully organized
Mardi Gras occurred in 1857.