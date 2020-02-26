Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position.

Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee who’s been with Disney for 27 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Who is Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO?

Who is Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO?Bob Chapek became only the seventh CEO of the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday, making him the long-awaited...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •The VergeTIME


Wall Street thinks Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek will be the company's profit protector as it undergoes a radical transformation (DIS)

Wall Street thinks Disney's new CEO Bob Chapek will be the company's profit protector as it undergoes a radical transformation (DIS)** · *Disney on Tuesday abruptly announced longtime Disney exec Bob Chapek as its new CEO,...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

powerscosmic

Powers Cosmic Disney+ UK: release date, price and everything you need to know about the Netflix rival - https://t.co/mx63stMr65 https://t.co/pPRO0EB2K4 3 hours ago

StandByForReset

🐲🐍🦈🐉🦈 Smoke, Vanguard Elite 🐍🐉🐉🐲🐍 You know what's bothersome about the Disney+ Hulu Split up? It splits profits. Some get Disney+ some get Hulu a FEW… https://t.co/Exp2TpwS64 4 hours ago

_aroomba

the spicy disaster But also - even the songs that I personally don’t know the words to bc its not my language, are still so powerful a… https://t.co/xyXTbrQY5C 5 hours ago

grhluna24

Autie - Artificial Autism Intelligence RT @penneylaneblog: Here's everything you need to know about obtaining and using the DAS Pass at Walt Disney World. https://t.co/Trs63n4pqG… 6 hours ago

penneylaneblog

Kathy at Penney Lane Blog Here's everything you need to know about obtaining and using the DAS Pass at Walt Disney World.… https://t.co/Nnh2PFH9bp 6 hours ago

michaeljdallas

Michael Dallas The Mandalorian season 2 release date, cast, and everything else you need to know about the Disney Plus series https://t.co/Irhewm82B2 9 hours ago

Angel77305189

Angel @WereChickenAU @theepictheymer There to scared to do that because you know the Nazis will make a big thing about on… https://t.co/BVMrWPsBds 15 hours ago

EpicFantasyNvls

Epic Fantasy Novels Here's Everything We Know About Disney's Artemis Fowl Movie The Artemis Fowl books may be long over, but Disney ad… https://t.co/oaAyh3BGkJ 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20 [Video]Coronavirus Fighting Robots + Disney's Bob Iger Steps Down As CEO | Digital Trends Live 2.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Disney announced that long-time CEO and overseer of the Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar acquisitions Bob Iger will be stepping down; LG announced its latest flagship 5G..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

What Disney’s New CEO Has on His Plate as Shares Fall [Video]What Disney’s New CEO Has on His Plate as Shares Fall

Disney investors are disheartened to see Bob Iger step down as CEO, but new chief Bob Chapek has a clear agenda ahead of him.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.