|
Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek
Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position.
Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee who’s been with Disney for 27 years.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Bob Chapek became only the seventh CEO of the Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday, making him the long-awaited...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •The Verge •TIME
|**
· *Disney on Tuesday abruptly announced longtime Disney exec Bob Chapek as its new CEO,...
Business Insider - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources