U.S. CDC Warns Of Possible Community Spread Of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
The U.S. CDC has issued a new warning.

The organization warned of the possibility of a community-based spread of the coronavirus.

The potential infection occurred after a person who did not have relevant travel history was exposed to a known patient.

The infection was detected in California, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 15.

According to Reuters, community spread is the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.
