China City Offering $1,400 Reward For Patients To report Coronavirus Symptoms

The Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, is paying residents to report their symptoms. The city will pay much as 10,000 yuan ($1,425.96) to those who proactively report symptoms of the deadly virus.

The Qianjiang task force said residents would be entitled to 10,000 yuan if their coronavirus diagnosis is confirmed.

Qianjiang, a city of around one million people located 90 miles from Wuhan, has reported a total of 197 cases.

Reuters reports, the city is now stepping up efforts to ensure its infected people are confined and treated.
