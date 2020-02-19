Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lynching Federal Act

Lynching Federal Act

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
Lynching Federal ActHannah In Studio
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lynching Federal Act

Welcome back to news15 today... turning now to national news... we are continuing our coverage of black history month and highlighting those who make changes and differences in the world.

We also look into how government is making changes to fix problems of the past.

We pass it now to news1's hannah st.

Claire in studio for the latest headlines... good morning hannah!

Good morning carter and alex... the house of representatives passed the emmitt till anti-lynching act yesterday... making lynching a federal crime in the united states of america.

This comes one hundrend and two years after the dyer anti-lynching bill was first introduced in 1918 by representative leo-nidas c.

Dyer, but was haulted in the senate by a filabuster in 19-22.

The act defines lynching in general as a premeditated extra-judicial killing by a group, and has been included in section 249 of title 18 of the united states code.

Over the past 120 years congress has failed to pass anti-lynching legislation nearly 200 times.

The federal sentence for committing this hate crime is any number of years or life.

President donald trump is



Recent related news from verified sources

Utility to plead guilty to federal charges over explosions

BOSTON (AP) — Federal officials say a utility company blamed for a series of natural gas explosions...
Seattle Times - Published

Equality Act would afford federal protections to LGBTQ+ individuals, ABA president says

ABA President Bob Carlson sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, urging members to...
ABA Journal - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

taylor_tvb

Taylor Beard RT @NPR: JUST IN: The House of Representatives has approved legislation making lynching a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. his… 1 second ago

AnneUrsell

Anne Ursell RT @NPR: The House has overwhelmingly approved legislation that makes lynching a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history. "I… 2 seconds ago

LymanAWhitney

Anne Whitney Lyman🎗🆘‼️ 😡 😡 😡 😡 🌗🔥💧 Landmark Bill Designates Lynching a Federal Hate Crime! - Thank Goodness To Establish This Fact! - Please Don’t Sto… https://t.co/8HGALf23Y8 3 seconds ago

CJHnygfan

Carol Hannah❄️💙🇺🇸 #BETO #RESIST RT @byrdinator: The House just passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, a bill to make lynching a federal crime, with a vote of 410-4. The… 3 seconds ago

henry75001

henry75001 #weremember RT @AJCGlobal: In 1955, AJC called for justice following the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Today, we are proud to welcome House pass… 5 seconds ago

John666Slayer1

John Slayer RT @AntonKernohan: @TedYoho is one of 4 House of Reps to vote against a bill that would make lynching a federal hate crime. Ted Yoho isn’… 11 seconds ago

travelpro2

Debbie Beatty RT @ABC: JUST IN: The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passes the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, voting 410-4. The bill makes lynchin… 11 seconds ago

glwilliams51

Gary Williams RT @politicususa: Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) voted against the House-passed federal anti-lynching law because in his view it violated states’ rig… 14 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime [Video]House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime

​The House voted 410-4 to approve the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

House To Vote On Anti-Lynching Legislation [Video]House To Vote On Anti-Lynching Legislation

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act would classify lynching as a federal hate crime.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.