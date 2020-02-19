Lynching Federal Act

Welcome back to news15 today... turning now to national news... we are continuing our coverage of black history month and highlighting those who make changes and differences in the world.

We also look into how government is making changes to fix problems of the past.

We pass it now to news1's hannah st.

Good morning hannah!

Good morning carter and alex... the house of representatives passed the emmitt till anti-lynching act yesterday... making lynching a federal crime in the united states of america.

This comes one hundrend and two years after the dyer anti-lynching bill was first introduced in 1918 by representative leo-nidas c.

Dyer, but was haulted in the senate by a filabuster in 19-22.

The act defines lynching in general as a premeditated extra-judicial killing by a group, and has been included in section 249 of title 18 of the united states code.

Over the past 120 years congress has failed to pass anti-lynching legislation nearly 200 times.

The federal sentence for committing this hate crime is any number of years or life.

