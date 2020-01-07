Adorable red pandas are actually two species

One of these pandas may not be like the other.

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered that bushy-tailed, bumbling, bamboo-loving red pandas may all look the same, more or less, but genetically they're actually two separate species.

And that's important, they say, because it might help conservation efforts.

Red pandas are native to Asia but their numbers are dwindling in the wild due to poaching, habitat loss, and other human interference.

The researchers say that zoos should try to avoid interbreeding the two species, to maintain the furballs' uniqueness.