RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: Preview & Predictions | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:59s - Published RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: Preview & Predictions | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap Who's excited for more Drag Race? Eliza and Sam are here to break down the season 12 fan-favorites and front-runners in our new series MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: Preview & Predictions | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap Who's excited for more Drag Race? Eliza and Sam are here to break down the season 12 fan-favorites and front-runners in our new series MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap.







You Might Like