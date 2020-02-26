Global  

New “Mini-Moon” Orbiting Earth

New “Mini-Moon” Orbiting EarthNew “Mini-Moon” Orbiting Earth
Earth has new, but temporary, natural moon

Earth has new, but temporary, natural moonWashington DC (UPI) Feb 26, 2020 There is a new, but temporary, natural moon orbiting Earth,...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Mysterious 15M-year-old crater on Earth could unlock secrets about Mars

The leftover remnants of a meteorite that smashed into Earth 15 million years ago could give new...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Space Daily



Earth Appears To Have A New Moon, Astronomers Say [Video]Earth Appears To Have A New Moon, Astronomers Say

Earth appears to have a new moon.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:35Published

New Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Is Incredibly Close To Earth [Video]New Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Is Incredibly Close To Earth

A new Neptune-sized exoplanet has been discovered incredibly close to Earth.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published

