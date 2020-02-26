With the rain with some springtime warm 60 on c1 3 stain remover and a whitening.

So it lifts, sustains and then whitens your teeth.

And that is the key to getting the most effective whitening is removing the stains first and then whitening.

Speaker 1: okay.

Annette figuer...: lasts up to six months, giving you a smile everyone wants.

Speaker 1: is this along with brushing, do you have to do it every single day?

How does it work?

Annette figuer...: great question.

It's a seven day system for five minutes a day, again, lasts up to six months.

And remember, the importance is removing the stains and then whitening the teeth.

Speaker 1: okay, a concern that i hear people talking about a lot is sensitivity issues.

And the biggest complaint with sensitivity is the hot and cold.

Annette figuer...: oh.

Speaker 1: when you're eating something hot or cold, it gives you those zinger pains.

Annette figuer...: absolutely.

Unlike other whitening products that actually draw the moisture out of the teeth- speaker 1: yes.

Annette figuer...: power swabs actually hydrates the teeth while it's whitening, which is the key to avoiding sensitivity issues.

Speaker 1: okay.

Annette figuer...: and what i love about power swabs, anyone over the age of 12 can use them.

Speaker 1: nice.

Nice.

And is it safe for all dental work?

I know a lot of people have crowns and fillings and whatnot.

Is it safe?

Annette figuer...: it's clinically proven and designed to work on all dental work from your caps, crowns and veneers.

It removes the stains from all of them as well as your natural teeth.

Speaker 1: nice.

And the treatment is only for seven days, is that right?

Annette figuer...: that's it.

Speaker 1: okay.

Annette figuer...: seven days, five minutes a day.

Again, it's a two step system.

And if we're on that go, like when we have our coffee or we have our chocolate, a dentist created this- speaker 1: yeah.

Annette figuer...: and we have a stain out stick for that quick stain remover and all you have to do is swab it on your teeth and it lifts, sustains before allowing them to set in.

Speaker 1: nice.

Annette figuer...: so no worries.

Speaker 1: nice, nice.

And it lasts for six months?

Annette figuer...: it lasts up to six months.

Long lasting.

And before it was available only through dental offices.

Speaker 1: yeah.

Annette figuer...: now it's available directly to the consumers.

Finally, a product that works nice and easy.

It's a new way to whiten your teeth.

Speaker 1: wonderful.

And okay, so what will the viewers today, if they call in or they go to your website, what will they be receiving today?

Annette figuer...: okay, up to 40% off, free shipping, and they get a free stain out stick, which i love because that maintains that beautiful white smile during the six months.

So you don't want to have a toothbrush, no worries.

You have the stain out stick to remove that- speaker 1: all right.

Annette figuer...: stain from the coffee.

Speaker 1: awesome.

Well, we have a special offer for all of you, kentucky best viewers out there.

If you call 664-2976 right now, you can take advantage of the power swabs' amazing 40% off special with free shipping.

Visit powerswabs.com now and get a free on the go quick stick with your order.

Annette, thank you so much for being with us.

Annette figuer...: thank you for having me.

Thanks lyssa!

Coming up after the break... we're getting scientific.

Jason lindsey... aka mr. science is walking us through some cool experiments... and we might even light cody on fire.

We'll be right back.