Polar bear cub takes its first steps outdoors

Polar bear cub takes its first steps outdoors

Polar bear cub takes its first steps outdoors

It was also the first time outside for 17-year-old Noel since before giving birth on December 6 last year and she took the opportunity to roll in the snow, walk around the enclosure and take a dip in the pond.
Polar bear cub takes its first steps outdoors

To celebrate the International Polar Bear Day, a baby polar bear cub at Copenhagen zoo took its first steps outside on Thursday (February 27).

The polar bear cub, who has not been named yet, took the first tentative steps outside its feeding cave encouraged by its mother Noel.

The cub will undergo a veterinary check in the next few weeks when it will be determined whether it is a boy or a girl.



