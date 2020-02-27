Nonprofit hopes to help K-9 officers get bulletproof vests in Boulder City 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:20s - Published Nonprofit hopes to help K-9 officers get bulletproof vests in Boulder City A nonprofit organization is hoping to raise money to buy bulletproof vets for K-9 officers in Boulder City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this