Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wales > Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend.

Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Winter storm to bring snow, wind, rain to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada

A major weather system is making its way to eastern Canada with freezing rain, strong winds, and...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ITVCentral

ITV News Central Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to the Midlands https://t.co/eXFE0ZbuJR 4 minutes ago

ron_ronka

JuliaRonka Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK. England has received over 200% of its average February rainf… https://t.co/32fcyEjji0 1 hour ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain https://t.co/Sa8zFjeEfH 1 hour ago

worcesternews

Worcester News Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain https://t.co/s0PA2SHI9Z https://t.co/s3GKvAzgWv 1 hour ago

CFMRadioNews

CFM Radio News More wet and windy weather's expected in #Cumbria this weekend. Storm Jorge will bring heavy rain and strong winds… https://t.co/6r0QqWaqTc 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week [Video]Storms Tonight, Blustery Late Week

Storms roll in between 9pm-1am tonight with gusty winds Thursday and even a few snow flurries.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:41Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Tonight will be windy with lows in the low-20s. Tomorrow, a cold front will be approaching possibly giving us a few afternoon flurries or a stray snow shower. Highs will top out in the 20s. Gusty..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.