Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem?

Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem?

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem?

Wait, Is China Sending Ducks to Pakistan to Solve Their Locust Problem?

A report suggested 100,000 ducks were being sent to Pakistan to curtail their locust infestation.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China to send ‘duck army’ to help Pakistan fight locusts

BEIJING (AP) — China is planning to dispatch a 100,000-strong army of ducks to help Pakistan combat...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.