Tim Cook Says AppleTV+ Focused on Original Programming, Not 'Reruns' 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published Tim Cook Says AppleTV+ Focused on Original Programming, Not 'Reruns' Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple TV+ will focus on original programming rather than rerun programs like the "Friends" reunion, which HBO announced they will air on its streaming service, HBO Max. 0

