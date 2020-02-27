Coronavirus outbreak at 'decisive point,' WHO chief says

For the first time this week, new infections reported around the world have surpassed those in mainland China, where the flu-like disease emerged two months ago from an illegal wildlife market but is on the decline after an aggressive containment campaign.

Though meeting the dictionary definition of a pandemic - widespread contagion across a large region - the WHO has so far held back from using that term.

"This virus has pandemic potential," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

"This is not a time for fear.

This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now."