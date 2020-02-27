Global  

How Crash Bandicoot Hacked The Original Playstation

For today’s episode of War Stories, Ars Technica sat down with Naughty Dog Co-founder Andy Gavin to talk about the hurdles in bringing the original Crash Bandicoot to gamers around the world.

When Andy and his partner Jason Rubin made the decision to bring the action platforming genre into three dimensions, it required living up to their company ethos of “leaving no stone unturned” in the search for memory - even if it meant hacking Sony’s library code.
Naughty Dog's Andy Gavin reveals mid-'90s memory management and 3D animation tricks.
