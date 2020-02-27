Global  

Mike Pence's Declining Public Health Record

Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record

Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record

Vice President Mike Pence is now in charge of the leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus even though, as governor, he had a dismal record when it came to public health,
Mike Pence was criticized for his handling of Indiana’s HIV outbreak. He will lead the U.S. coronavirus response.

Vice President Mike Pence's record as a lawmaker and his handling of a major public-health crisis...
Seattle Times - Published

Trump puts VP Mike Pence in charge of US response

"The risk to the American people remains very low," Trump said, flanked by Pence and public health...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•WorldNews•Reuters India•Reuters



