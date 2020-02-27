Morsell's Late 3 Lifts No. 9 Maryland Past Minnesota 74-73 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:39s - Published Morsell's Late 3 Lifts No. 9 Maryland Past Minnesota 74-73 Down by double digits for most of the game and trailing by eight points near the two-minute mark, Maryland could've chalked up an off night at Minnesota to the rigor of Big Ten road play and still returned home in first place. Katie Johnston reports.