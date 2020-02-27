Global  

Air Mattress! Air New Zealand Debuts Sleep Pods for Economy Class

Most of us have slept on an air mattress at one time or another, but what about sleeping up in the air?

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds [Video]Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

