What you need to know: Feb. 27

This morning... we are tracking the latest case of the coronavirus - which is right here in northern california.... one person from solano county tested positive for the virus, and is now being treated near sacramento.

The patient was not known to have been exposed to someone who may have tested positive and was not exposed during travel.

Doctors say it is possible the patient could have been exposed to a returned traveler who wa* infected.

### a shasta county jury convicted this man "jacob calvin jones" of attempted murder and assault with a firearm -- for a shooting at blackberry lane in redding..

Action news now first brought you this story in march of 2019.

Police began the investigation after a victim turned himself into a hospital with a gunshot wound..

Sentencing is set for march 23rd.

### cal fire crews are tackling anothe* early season fire.

The fire started wednesday around 3pm - in the montgomery creek area north of redding as of last check... cal fire reported about 14 acres burned... say crews stopped forward progress.

No evacuations are reported and the cause is under investigation.

### the chico state chancellors office released an investigative report saying an accounting professor at the school used the universities name and its resources to promote his "non profit" organization.... and accuses him of using campus facilities to conduct for- profit training courses..

The report also accuses the professor of falsifying invoices to recieve expenses, and claims he required students to buy his electronic course material.

Six people are dead - including the guman, after police say that employee opened fire at the molson coors brewery complex in milwaukee authorities rushed to the scene...set up a perimeter...while the massive complex...more than 20 buildings... placed on lockdown.

Molson-coors confirms the gunman was an active employee of the company.

Investigators are workign to find a motive.

### u.s. lawmakers passed legislation making lynching a federal hate crime.

In a 410 to 4 vote, the house of representatives approved the emmett till anti- lynching act.

Three republicans and one independent congressman voted against the bill.

California senator kamala harris was one of three senators who sponsored the senate bill last year which passed by unanimous vote.

Four men described as violent extremis* are now in custody... charged with harrassing and threatning journalist and members of the anti-defamation league.

The suspects are members of a neo-nazi group called the "atom- waffen," which means atomic weapon.

The seattle u-s attorney and the f-b-i announced the arrests this week, saying the men posed an escalating threat to anyone who disagreed with them or tried to expose their activities.

